Another person has been charged over the assassination attempt on the Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

Huzaifa Wampa, alias Kanaabe ,34 , a boda boda rider was on Thursday morning arraigned before the Chief Magistrates court in Nakawa and several charges including murder, terrorism and attempted murder read to him.

“Huzaifa Wampa, together with seven people and others still at large between the months of March 2015 and June 2021 in various places in Uganda with intent to intimidate the public or section of the public for political, religious, social or economic aims indiscriminately without due regard to the safety of others or property, directly involved themselves in the murder and attempted murder of Police, UPDF personnel and civilians and attacks on some police establishments,” the prosecutor told court.

The Chief Magistrate, Dr.Douglas Ssingiza however didn’t allow the accused to plead to any of the charges since the offence is capital in nature and can only be tried by the High Court.

He was sent on remand until August 3, 2021.

Wampa now becomes the eighth person to be charged and remanded over the murder, attempted murder and terrorism in regards to an attack on Gen Katumba Wamala.

On June1, 2021, four gunmen riding on two motorcycles sprayed the four star general’s vehicle in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb killing his daughter and driver instantly.

Others charged and remanded in regards the attack are Sserubula Hussein Ismael, Nyanzi Yusuf Siraje, Muhammad Kagugube alias Bafumoya, Kamada Walusimbi, alias Mudinka, Sirimani Kisambira Ayub, Abdulaziz Ramathan Dungu and Habid Ramathan Marjan..

The deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech early this week described Wampa as the second shooter in the attack whom he said was formerly a member of the notorious Boda Boda 2010 which was being led by the NRM chairman for Lubaga, Abdalla Kitatta.

Lokech said Wampa who is part of an ADF cell in Kampala confessed to having participated in the gruesome murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, Maj Muhammad Kiggundu and a series of other robberies in the city.