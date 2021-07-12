A few months back, Twitter launched an incredible feature dubbed ‘Twitter Spaces’ which allows the tweeps to have a live conversation with their friends and fans, in real time. The new feature has been excitedly welcomed and made a difference in the lives of twitter users.

Sebulime Peter alias Demo Riley, who co-hosts on NBS KURT but also doubles as the Digital Executive for Entertainment and Lifestyle at Next Media Service, saw the opportunity to host a show that’ll transform the entertainment industry.

The talented host posted on his social media handles,“After some good weeks of waiting and praying, the wait is finally over. Today, we unleash #NBSTheSauce, a platform that’ll shape the narrative about trending entertainment issues in the digital space.”

“Dancehall act, @KaroleKasita was the first to join us as we break-down the best ways of how content creators can survive in this COVID-19 lockdown. Make a date with us, every Tuesday and Friday night at 8 PM”.

While speaking, exclusively to this website, Demo added that there’s a huge line up for top Ugandan entertainers who will be hosted on his space, and it’ll be happening every Tuesday and Friday at 8 PM on @nbstv Twitter handle.