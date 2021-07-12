Letshego Group is a proudly Botswana-born retail finance organization; Letshego Group has announced the digitization of its operations across its 11 markets around the continent.

“Digitization is no longer a revolution but it’s a part of everyday life. Having recently celebrated Africa Day, and as we navigate our way through a global pandemic, there is no better time than now for Letshego to be inspiring confidence in our unique strengths as a continent, encouraging collaboration to overcome our challenges, and inspiring courage for us all to rise up, “ said Andrew Fening Okai, Letshego’s Group Chief Executive.

He explained that the company will continue leveraging digital technology and inspiring innovation to extend the reach of inclusive financial services to more customers.

Speaking about the development, the Letshego Uganda CEO, Giles Germany Aijukwe said Ugandans, starting with government employees and civil servants will now be able to enjoy their digitized services under their established Deduction at Sources(DAS).

He noted that through the LetsGo App their customers will have access to simple financial beyond banking services to enhance their lifestyles.

“Since Letshego is a customer-centric business, it’s incumbent on us to design products and services that factor in convenience, diverse product and service offerings, competitive edge and above all- provide a seamless experience. With the LetsGo App, I have no doubt all the aforementioned will be met. I am elated and optimistic for Ugandans,” Aijukwe said.

According to the company, the LetsGo platform accessible via mobile phone and web will enable digital access to account information, loans and top-ups for existing and new deductions at source customers.

The service first rolled out in Botswana and Nigeria will see the remaining nine markets including Uganda enjoy the same digital platform benefits by the end of the year.

“With the brand’s phased rollout of increasing depth in capability, access and products, ‘LetsGo’ is set to catapult Letshego towards its vision to become a world-class retail financial institution, improving the lives of customers across sub-Saharan Africa,” Letshego said.