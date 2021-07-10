The Ministry of Health has received medical kits worth approximately Shs 24 million from Stanbic Bank.

The kits will aid clean and safe delivery for mothers at Kawempe hospital especially at a time when the country is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the handover event, Emma Mugisha, the executive director, Stanbic Bank said increasing the maternal survival rate is an important goal for the community.

“We encourage everyone to donate to this cause in order to contribute to the new target of the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3) to accelerate the decline of maternal mortality by 2030,”he said.

He explained that the donation was part of the “Every Mother Counts” campaign where they and several other organisations and well-wishers are coming together to deal with the maternal health challenge.

The donations were given to Kawempe referral hospital because they have been grappling with high patient numbers and mortality deaths.

The hospital receives over 4000 pregnant women a month from all parts of the country and delivers an average of 100 babies daily, according to health officials.

Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Health thanked Stanbic Bank for the kind contribution.

“We are sure that this contribution will provide clean and safe delivery to our mothers at Kawempe referral hospital especially at this critical time when the country is battling the pandemic,” she said.