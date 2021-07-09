Rwanda said on Friday it has begun deploying a 1,000-strong joint force to Mozambique to help it combat an escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency that threatens stability in the country.

The move follows last month’s decision by the 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC) to approve the deployment of troops to Mozambique to help it respond to the conflict, which is concentrated in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The fighting began in October 2017 and thousands of people, including civilians, soldiers and insurgents, have died.

“The Rwandan contingent will support efforts to restore Mozambican state authority by conducting combats and security operations, as well as stabilization and security-sector reform,” a statement by the Rwandan government said on Friday.