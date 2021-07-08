Seven people were on Thursday morning arraigned before the Chief Magistrates Court in Nakawa and charged with two counts of murder, terrorism and attempted murder in relation to the assassination attempt on Works Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

The seven are; Sserubula Hussein Ismael, Nyanzi Yusuf Siraje, Muhammad Kagugube alias Bafumoya, Kamada Walusimbi, alias Mudinka, Sirimani Kisambira Ayub, Abdulaziz Ramathan Dungu and Habid Ramathan Marjan.

The group was arraigned before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court presided over by Dr. Douglas Singiza and charged with the double murder of Brenda Nantongo and Sgt Haruna Kayondo along Kisota Road in Kisaasi.

Court was told by the prosecutor that on June 1, 2021, the group and others still at large unlawfully caused the death of the duo, contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act.

They were also charged with the attempted murder of Gen Katumba Wamala and his bodyguard, Sgt Khalid Koboyoit on the same date, contrary to section 204(a) of the Penal Code Act.

Terrorism

The state also slapped charges of terrorism against the seven accused people.

“The seven and others still at large between the months of March 2015 and June 2021 in various places in Uganda with intent to intimidate the public or section of the public for political, religious, social or economic aims indiscriminately without due regard to the safety of others or property, directly involved themselves in the murder and attempted murder of Police, UPDF personnel and civilians and attacks on some police establishments,” the prosecutor told court.

The seven accused people were however not allowed to plead to the charges since they are capital in nature and attract a maximum death sentence if convicted and can therefore only be tried by the High Court.

They were consequently remanded to Kitalya government prison until August 3, 2021, after the state prosecutor told court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Torture

The group who appeared before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate with visible torture marks all over their bodies through their lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima from Wameli and Co Advocates asked court that they are released so that they could go for treatment.

In response, the magistrate said he has no powers to issue release orders but directed that they are taken to Kitalya where they will be checked to confirm the torture claims before prisons authorities give a report on August 3, 2021 when the accused return to court.