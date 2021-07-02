Ugandans who refuse to wear face masks in public face up to two months jail time, the health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has warned.

Dr Aceng made the announcement while addressing the nation on the health ministry’s efforts to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

She revealed that the ministry had issued new statutory Instruments on public health rules to be used to control the spread of COVID-19.

Whoever is found breaking the new rules according to Dr Aceng, is liable, on conviction, to imprisonment not exceeding two months.

While addressing the press on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country on Friday evening, Dr Aceng said the new statutory rules will be place for the period of the lockdown.

“A person who operates a place or who conducts any activity or event specified in subrule (1) commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to imprisonment not exceeding two months,” Aceng warned.

Activities marked subrule (1) according to Dr Aceng include operating bars, night clubs, discotheques and cinema halls, prayers in open and closed spaces, seminars, workshops, conferences and cultural related meetings, concerts, gym and massage parlors and pre primary schools.

Other activities include those that were suspended by the president such as schools, house parties, kikuubo, trading non food items, and operating in shopping malls.

Some of the new rules however do not affect motorists who are under the essential services, including media and health workers.

Uganda is currently under lockdown, grappling with a devastating second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.