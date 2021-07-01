Ezra Ssebuliba

Residents of Jagala Matugga in Gombe sub county, Wakiso district, are still reeling from shock after finding a lifeless body of a child of one of their residents.

The body was found with no privates parts, raising suspicion that she was a victim of ritual murders.

The deceased was identified as Mariam Mbaaze, a nine year old student of Brain Trust primary School.

She went missing from home on June 25. Some residents claimed she was picked from home by unknown people. Her mother, Kasiri Miria had gone to hospital to give birth.

A search for her was mounted by residents until her body was discovered on June 29 in the land belonging to the area local council chairman Patrick Kasambiza.

The body was found by residents who had gone to fetch firewood.

Residents condemned the act and asked police to speed up the investigations.

Kasambiza urged residents to register with him such that they are known.

Police from Matugga removed the body and took it to the city mortuary as investigations go on.