Health officials from Kibuku District have called on the government and the ministry of health to urgently stock health facilities with formalin.

According to health officials, the availability of formalin will help embalming officers execute their work easily following the increased number of suspected Covid 19 deaths in the district.

Formalin is a chemical used for preserving dead bodies.

The District Health Officer Godfrey Buyinza confirmed that the district is in dire need of the chemical following the rising number of deaths in the area.

Buyinza noted that health facilities have equally runout of PPEs a setback he says has rendered a newly identified Isolation center for Covid to be non-functional.

He says the facility lacks resources such as oxygen cylinders, beds, mattresses dedicated to human resources among others.

As of 29th June 2021, the district recorded 354 Cumulative positive cases,19 cumulative deaths out of 1,463 cumulative samples collected.179 active cases are under home-based management.12 health workers, including 4 security officers are on treatment.

The RDC Kibuku, Kikomeko Mwanamoiza, the chairperson district task force called on the LCs to be more proactive to monitor the movement of people in their respective villages.