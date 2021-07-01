E-commerce platform Jumia Uganda has announced a partnership with Movit to fight Covid-19 within Uganda.

The partnership will see consumers across the country receive a free hand sanitiser with every Jumia Express Order they make on the e-commerce platform.

“Uganda is going through an unprecedented Covid-19 crisis that has devastated families all over the country. We appreciate Movit for this generous support of sanitisers that will help thousands of families stay safe,” said Jumia Uganda CEO Ron Kawamara.

This initiative is a part of Jumia’s strategy to always ensure the health and safety of its customers by helping them get access to essential health and safety products that can be used in the fight against Covid-19.

Stephen Mukisa, Senior Manger-Brand Management, Movit Products said Skin Guard is excited to collaborate with Jumia Uganda as the brand marks its 9th Anniversary.

“To celebrate this milestone with you, Skin Guard will reward up to 1,000 Jumia customers with our highly effective sanitiser to enable them guard themselves against Covid-19 during this time. Skin Guard gives guaranteed skin protection to our customers,” he said.

When shopping on Jumia, customers that order items under Jumia Express, will receive a free Skin Guard sanitiser with their order. Jumia Express is a premium service that guarantees fast delivery for the consumers.

This partnership with Movit will complement the already existing Stay Home Stay Safe Campaign on Jumia that provides consumers with essential health and safety products that they can use in the fight against Covid-19.