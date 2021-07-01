Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has listed four areas that will form the core of his priorities as the new commander for the UPDF Land Forces.

Muhoozi on Thursday afternoon took over office from Maj Gen Peter Elwelu who was elevated to deputy Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the Land Forces headquarters in Bombo on Thursday afternoon, Lt Gen Muhoozi revealed that President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief, had given the new leadership four issues that need to be worked upon.

“The commander in chief has guided this new team to focus on enhancing combat capabilities, addressing the welfare deficit of the troops by improving accommodation and living standards, ensuring the health of our officers especially in these challenging times and above all intensify political education,” Lt Gen Muhoozi said.

Work starts now

Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who also serves as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Security saluted the commander in chief for having chosen him to serve in the new position.

“I want to thank our great leader for the honour of leading our forces. I want to thank our many predecessors who built the land forces into what it is today. As we take on this task we remember all those great commanders and officers who were here before us. We will always look to our predecessors for inspiration and guidance,” Gen Muhoozi said.

“The threats might have changed but the goal of defending the independence and sovereignty of our country remains the same and the work starts now.”

The new commander Land Forces in the UPDF promised to work closely with other officers and services to deal with any challenges that may come.

Speaking at the same function, Maj Gen Elwelu who was elevated to deputy Chief of Defence Forces said he will always be available to give guidance to the new land forces commander.

“I wish you the best in your new endeavours. We shall always be together as we work for our country and the mighty UPDF,” Gen Elwelu said.

Gen Elwelu also mentioned the ADF threat in eastern DRC, Karamoja cattle rustling, promotion of the spirit of comradeship in the UPDF and ensuring the country safe as the tasks that the new leadership should continue with.

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi reminded the new commanders that the journey has just started.

“All leadership comes from God who works through people. He this time worked through our commander in chief. You have no choice but accept the responsibility from God. Your good deeds have been rewarded by the new appointments and you should live up to the expectations of the appointing authority,” Gen Mbadi said.

“The land forces makes the bulk of our mighty force and I warn you this is an additional responsibility to steer this ship to another level.”

The new Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF warned the new team of the ADF threat in the south-western side of the country that he said they should be aware of.

He also asked the new commanders to always be involved in inspecting the troops they take charge.

“We have a poor culture of inspection. Everyone at their level is an inspector. Use your second in command officers as your inspector generals. I will use by deputy, Lt Gen Elwelu as my inspector general,” he said.

At the same function, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda handed over the office of the Chief of Staff Land Forces in the UPDF to Brig Bob Ogik who is the new office bearer whereas Maj Gen Sam Kavuma handed over to Maj Gen Sam Okiding as the deputy commander Land Forces.

The function was attended by commanders of the first, second, third and four brigades, Military Police commander among other officers in the UPDF.