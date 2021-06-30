Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has organized another webinar to discuss the power of digital finance and savings in transforming lives.

“We are cognizant of the savings and loans culture in Uganda. To revolutionise this space, we are happy to convene a thought-leadership on the power of digital finance and savings on our digital platforms at such a time when almost everything is going virtual,” said Sumin Namaganda, the Airtel Uganda Public Relations Officer.

She added that the session will be live-streamed on Airtel Uganda social media channels to allow members of the public to participate in the conversation.

“In continuity of the innovations and the conversation, we have invited an experienced and knowledgeable team of experts to share knowledge and guide the public on how they can transform their lives through digital microfinance and savings,” she added.

The experts who have been invited to discuss at the webinar include; Amit Kapur, the Chief Commercial Officer, at Airtel Uganda, Dr. Fred Muhumuza, a Development Policy analyst and lecturer at Makerere School of Economics, Byamah Edgar, the Managing Director of KCB Bank Uganda, and Joseph Lutwama, Director Programs, Financial Sector Deepening –Uganda.

The webinar will be held tomorrow, July,1, 2021.