The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has maintained its recent decision to postpone June 2021 examinations to September 2021 as directed by the examining body, Public Accountants Examination Board (PAEB).

The decision to postpone the examinations had earlier been communicated by ICPAU’s Chief Executive Director, Derick Nkajja, On 7th June 2021.

Today, the institute announced that the communication on exams this year still stands as per the last communication made by Nkajja.

PAEB’s decision to postpone the examinations followed the government’s announcement of new measures to control spread of Covid-19, which included closure of all educational institutions.

PAEB had said, September 2021 exams would be held at all examination centers should the conditions permit.

ICPAU noted that the registration for September 2021 examinations diet will be opened at the end of July 2021, or when there is clarity on possibility of conducting the September examinations.

“This is to give an opportunity to the students who had planned to attempt the September 2021 examinations and those who wish to make adjustments in their registrations,” ICPAU noted.

PAEB also announced plans to hold December 2021 examinations at all examination centers countrywide, adding that the examination dates may change due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.