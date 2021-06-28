The Magistrates Court in Nakawa has sent on remand, Yusuf Nyanzi , a man earlier charged with the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi on remand at Kitalya government prison on charges of attempted murder on Gen Katumba Wamala.

Unknown assailants moving on two motorcycles sprayed the vehicle of Gen Wamala with bullets killing his daughter and driver instantly, whereas he sustained injuries.

On Monday, Nyanzi , 46 was arraigned before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court together with one Hussein Ismael Sserubula,38 a boda boda rider and resident of Nakuwadde in Wakiso district and charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

“Yusuf Nyanzi , Hussein Ismael Sserubala and others still at large on June,1, 2021 at Kisaasi central Zone in Kampala district murdered Brenda Nantongo and Sgt Haruna Kayondo contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act,” the Chief Magistrate, Douglas Singiza read the charges.

The duo who were brought under tight security were also charged with the attempted murder of Gen Katumba Wamala contrary to section 204 of the Penal Code Act.

The Chief Magistrate however didn’t allow them to plead to the charges since they face capital offences that can only be tried by the High Court.

They were consequently remanded to Kitalya government prison until August 3, 2021 .

About Nyanzi

Nyanzi was in 2017 arraigned in court and charged with the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewa.

He was however released on bail until he was arrested earlier this month from his home in Kyanja by operatives said to be from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) in connection to the attempted assassination of the Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.