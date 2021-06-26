When a woman finally gets a man to take her to Church and take vows for better, for worse, they think that the hard part is done.

Women think that the hardest part of the relationship is to get him to commit. The ultimate commitment is the vows in Church. But that does not necessarily mean that a man is done looking for/at options.

Women can pull off the pretence game until they finally get him to say I do, and that is one of the reasons their kids will grow up calling their house-help mummy.

You can pretend to get him where you want but keeping up with marriage is where the hard job is. Your beauty can get you there, but your character will keep you in.

After a man has committed to being with a woman till death do them apart, women lose the plot for a minute, and by the time they wake up, their man has taken the maid process by process.

Why are you getting a maid before you even give birth to your first child? How hard can it be to take care of one other human? How hard is it to make sure that your man is cared for regardless of your 8-5 job?

If you get a maid at that stage and for some reason, you delay to conceive, do not blame the man when after a few years, he starts looking at the maid to give him his first child.

He wants to know if he is really the problem; why not try with the maid to see if his spoof is strong enough. I mean, she is very nice to him when you are busy replying work emails.

I have questions. Why is the maid welcoming your husband back home every day?

Why does the maid have access to your bedroom? Why can’t she just take care of all the other cleaning in the house, and you do the cleaning of your bedroom? How hard is it?

It is a shame that even in a time like this, when we are locked down, you wake up, sit on your laptop, and your maid is entering your bedroom where your man is lying naked as and how she pleases. What if she slides and falls on his stick?

How can the maid know how your man left the house dressed like, and you have no idea? If there is an accident and you have to identify him, do you first call home to find out how he looked like that day?

The maid should not serve your man food. That is your duty as a wife. Your maid should not be choosing clothes for your man. The maid should never touch boxers and anything intimate.

And no, I don’t think she will use juju to take your man (SMH), but that is how the process begins. If she is playing wife better than you, then maybe she should be a co-wife.

What is the maid doing listening to you and your man argue about the smallest of issues? What happened to sorting yourselves out in the bedroom?

No matter how smart, a maid should not be in-between your conversations trying to provide solutions to your love life.

Keep telling your maid your husband’s weaknesses, and she will find a way to live with them after you even try and walk away from a minute.

Career is important, but it will never replace family. No matter how much money you have, be a wife. Be a friend. Make time for your man and children.

Nothing hurts like seeing a woman’s life shut down because a maid has decided she is leaving. Why would you give someone so much power in your home and family?

Process by process is a real thing. I mean, she has what you have between your legs. I am yet to meet a choochkie that went to school.

And as much as you want to think that her choochkie smells like onions, it doesn’t. I mean, she also handles all the juice making in the house; maybe it smells like strawberry.

We all need help but do not allow this help to take over your life. You should be able to handle with or without that help.

Maybe your man is a whore, but do not be the reason why he decides to whore with the maid in your house. Pay attention, and you will catch it before it happens.

Till next time, eat your man process by process.