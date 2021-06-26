Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s appointment as commander of Land Forces is a clear sign that he is being groomed to replace his father, the leader of the National Unity Platform(NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said.

According to the changes announced on Thursday, Muhoozi who has been the Special Forces commander will now be replaced by Brig Peter Chandia who has been his deputy. Kainerugaba replaces Lt Gen Peter Elwelu who has been appointed as the new deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

Kyagulanyi said that such an appointment is similar to what dictators elsewhere on the African continent including in the Gaddafi-era Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Chad and Bashir-era Sudan attempted to do but with little success.

“Under Museveni, the occupiers of these particular positions usually end up as overall commanders of the army. You may recall how Muhoozi promised to “beat very badly” his father’s opponents in the 2021 elections,” Kyagulanyi said in a statement.

As commander of the SFC, Kyagulanyi alleged that Muhoozi has been supervising the massive abduction, torture and murder of supporters of their supporters many of whom have since passed on.

“Gen. Museveni recently admitted that SFC under his son were behind these gruesome crimes. Similarly, the appointment of Gen Peter Elwelu [as deputy CDF] portends an even worse phase of terror against the political opposition, led by the military who are increasingly playing an oversized role in the suppression political dissent in Uganda,” he said.

“Elwelu struck infamy when he commanded the 2016 massacre of hundreds of people (including women and children) in Kasese who were opposed to Gen. Museveni’s rule. He is being rewarded for a job well done, but also to strike further fear into those who oppose his master.”

He said that these appointments should not be a surprise to the people of Uganda because they all saw them coming, adding that every dying horse is entitled to its final kicks.

“Like history has always proven, there is no amount of preparation a dictator may make that can save them from their ultimate fate. So long as we remain united and maintain our resistance to dictatorship, Uganda shall soon be liberated,” he said.