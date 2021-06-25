National Medical Stores (NMS) is currently embroiled in an accusation war with their chief pharmacist Dr. Atanasius Kakwemeire over alleged procurement of sub-standard, and expired medicines.

Dr. Kakwemeire in a letter to the Anti-Corruption Unit of State House claims that he has been at the forefront of fighting corruption in the pharmaceutical field and has detected a number of irregularities at NMS.

“I have been detecting these unfortunate practices by management of NMS as a chief pharmacist since 2017,” Dr. Kakwemeire said in the letter to State House’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Dr. Kakwemeire who refuses to divulge details in the letter says he wants to meet the investigation team and furnish them with evidence.

He also claims that NMS has turned him into a victim and has terminated his contract because of his vigilance.

“Due to corrupt tendencies, I’m being victimized by terminating my contract and services in order for them to perpetuate their schemes. Please, note that I have been directed by Management to handover office, yet that is where evidence to the above facts is,” Dr. Kakwemeire states.

NMS replies

However, in a reply to Dr. Kakwemeire, NMS dismissed his allegations as baseless and should be dismissed “with the contempt they deserve.”

“This is an old case brought to our attention in 2020 after the National Medical Stores Board terminated the complainant’s contract for incompetence at work. Following a formal disciplinary action, he was dismissed from NMS,” the statement reads.

NMS states that after dismissing Dr. Kakwemeire, he refused to hand over the office, prompting them to seek police intervention.

“It took the effort of the police to cause him to hand over the office and NMS property. He reported to the IGG and the allegations were investigated and found to be baseless,” the statement continues.

The NMS is mandated to procure, store and distribute human medication and health-related consumable items to government-owned health units in all parts of Uganda including the army and Uganda Prisons Service.