Civil Society Organisations have warned government over the continued clampdown on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs.

Early this month, the NGO bureau announced suspension of operations of six NGOs over alleged fraud.

Operations of many other NGOs have over the years been suspended by government.

However, speaking to journalists, Ruth Asiimwe, the technical advisor of the Youth Line Forum said there is shrinking civic space in the country orchestrated by government agencies but noted this needs to change.

As civil society actors, we commit ourselves to getting acquainted with the provisions of the law and helping other actors to appreciate the existing laws that enable us to work conducive for example in aiding about 200 organizations which are not validated to successfully get validation as provided for in the NGO Act,” Asiimwe said.

“On the other hand, we want to challenge the government actors to do their part of the bargain in ensuring a leveled ground and performing towards a free and fair civic space.”

Asiimwe noted that it is unfair for government to suspend activities of some of the NGOs, a move she described as a deliberate clamp down on them.

“All entities, especially state actors that have perpetuated a clampdown on civic space by targeting civil society leaders and have limited their right of expression as provided for in the Constitution must be identified and brought to book,” she added.

She however said as CSOs, they remain committed to observing the laws of the country as they do their work.

“We also remain committed to the citizens of Uganda in ensuring that they have a well-projected voice in causing accountability where it is required.”

“The Youth Line Forum is committed to ensuring a close relation with all actors in the civic space in ensuring the observance of a conducive and enabling environment for the Non-Governmental Organizations sector through its advocacy and resilience project.”

Meanwhile Asiimwe said they are concerned by the way government is handling Covid funds.