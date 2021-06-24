The changes also saw Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who has been the Special Forces commander appointed the new commander land forces in the UPDF.

However, the Nile Post looks at the profile of the new Chief of Defence Forces.

Joining the army in 1986, Mbadi has excelled highly both in the trainings he has attended and also the deployments given to him.

Born on June, 10, 1962 in Kasese district, Mbaddi at the age of 24 in 1986 joined the army and five years later in 1991, he was commissioned after completing a year’s Officer Cadet Course at the prestigious

Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK.

At Sandhurst, Mbaddi topped his class and in 1992, he completed yet another course, this time the Platoon Commander’s Course at the Junior Staff College in Jinja.

Four years later in 1998, he attended the Mobile International Defence Management Course, inLusaka, the Zambian capital and also the Company Command Course inTanzania and in 2001, he attended the Combat Group Command Course at Armored Corps Center and School, inAhmadnagar,India and he performed pretty well.

In 2004, he attended the Senior Command and Staff CourseatNational Defence College, Kenya but also completed the Peace Support Operations CourseatKaren in Kenya.

In 2005,Mbadi successfully completed a Diploma course in Strategic Studies at theUniversity of Nairobi and in 2007, he graduated with a master’s degree inStrategic Studiesfrom theAir War CollegeatMaxwell Air Force BaseinAlabama,United States of America.

Deployments

Just like the courses he has attended, Mbadi has also excelled at all the deployments given to him throughout the years

Having joined the army in 1986, Mbaddi served as a Junior Non -commissioned Instructor at Kaweweta and Kabamba Recruit Training Schools between 1987 and 1989 and in 1991, he was the Officer in charge of Career Planning.

In 2001, Mbadi served as the Directing Staff, at theUganda Junior Staff Collegein Jinja before becoming 503 Infantry Brigade Operations and Training officer in 2001/2002.

Between 2002 and 2003, he served as the Armoured Brigade Operations and Training Officer before commanding the Armoured Brigade, in an acting capacity.

Mbadi was subsequently promoted to the Director of Supplies, an assignment he executed for one year (1997-98) until he

was promoted to the position of Brigade Logistics Officer (1999-2000.)

Eventually, Mbadi was transferred to head the Armoured Brigade as its administration Officer between 2000 and 2001.

A year later, Mbadi was appointed Directing Staff at Junior Command and Staff-Jinja, a position he served till 2002.

Also, between June and November 2000, Mbadi was 503 Brigade Operations and Training Officer and later Armoured Brigade Operations and Training Officer (2002-2003.)

Mbadi was briefly appointed acting Brigade Commander for the Armoured Brigade in2004 before officially taking over as Commander of the 507 Brigade in 2005.

Museveni ADC

Having seen him as a high performer, President Museveni in 2007 appointed Mbadi as his Aide De Camp(ADC) , a job he did excellently until 2012 when he was appointed the commander of the fourth division sitting in Gulu and later Joint Chief of Staff of the UPDF in 2013.

In 2017, Museveni appointed Mbadi as the new Deputy Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF, a position he has served in until today when he was appointed as the new Chief of Defence Forces.