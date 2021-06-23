United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Susan Ngongi Namondo as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda, with the Uganda government’s approval.

Namondo hails from Cameroon

According to the UN website, Namondo has over 25 years of experience in development work, including 19 years leading development professionals in the areas of policy formulation and programme planning across four different United Nations agencies at the national, regional and headquarters levels.

Within the UN, Namondo most recently served as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Eritrea, after occupying other senior positions with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), including Representative to Ghana and Comoros, and Deputy Representative to Liberia.

Namondo also served the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Prior to joining the United Nations, Namondo worked with the International Plant Genetic Resources Institute (IPGRI), an international scientific organization, and global non-profits including Caritas Internationalis and Catholic Relief Services.

Namondo holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and in animal science from the University of Maryland, USA as well as master’s degrees in public administration from Columbia University, USA and in animal health from the University of Reading, UK.