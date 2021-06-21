The Chief Whip of Opposition in the 11th Parliament , John Baptist Nambeshe will take over as Acting President for National Unity Platform for the next three weeks.

This comes after the opposition party confirmed that its President, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine will be out of the country for the next three weeks.

According to the statement dated June 20th, 2021 by Bobi Wine’s Secretary, Sarah Muwonge, Kyagulanyi will be out of the country for official duties and will be replaced in the meantime by Nambeshe, the Manjiya County MP.

“This is to inform you that the Party President, Hon. Kyagulanyi Sentamu Robert has asked me to notify you that he has designated you as the Acting Party President for three weeks from June 20, 2021 to July 10, 2021 while he is out of the country for official duties”- Read a statement by Muwonge.

Nambeshe took to his Twiiter handle (@JNambeshe) to thank Kyagulanyi for the opportunity and shared his willingness to take up the mantle.

“I thank you my Party President @HEBobiwine for entrusting me with this important responsibility. I accept the challenge, knowing that I have the full support of the secretariat and certainly the commitment of all comrades in the struggle”- he tweeted.

This will be Bobi Wine’s second time to fly out of the country this year. In May 2021, the former presidential candidate flew out of the country for a four- day working visit.

Bobi Wine and NUP’s flag bearer in the January 2021 elections lost to the incumbent Yoweri Museveni after garnering 35% of the votes compared to Museveni’s 58%.