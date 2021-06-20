Businessman, Hakeem Asiimwe Lukenge has succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus, the Nile Post has learnt.

In posts on his social media pages, the NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, Capt. Mike Mukula confirmed the death.

“COVID-19 has claimed the life of brother Hakim Lukenge Asimwe (rip) Innalillah wainna illah rajiuun,”Mukula tweeted on Sunday morning.

Lukenge last year contested against Hajji Moses Kigongo for the post of NRM national vice-chairperson.

However, he was asked by President Museveni who is also the party national chairman and he agreed to withdraw his candidature from the race.

Lukenge now joins 625 other Ugandans including prominent persons who have succumbed to the virus since March 2020.

President Museveni on Friday said in the past three weeks, the number of people testing positive for the virus daily has increased from 100 to over 1700 representing a 17 fold increase in daily cases.

He noted that the country is currently experiencing a very high hospitalization rate and deaths for Covid patients among all age categories.

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that of the tests done on June,17, 2021, 1397 people tested positive of the virus, representing a 15.0% positivity rate whereas 42 people died of the virus.

The cumulative number of positive cases registered since March 2020 is 70176.

The developments come as Uganda enters the second day of a total lockdown imposed on Friday to help control the spread of the virus but also contain the situation that seems to have gone out of hand.