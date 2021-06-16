Telecom giants MTN Uganda has been given 0760 as the new code in addition to the existing 077 and 078 codes, the company has announced.

“MTN Uganda has been granted a new number range by Uganda Telecommunications Commission. We are now issuing new customers on the MTN Network mobile with prefix range number 0760 000000 and 0760 999999,”MTN said in a statement.

The company said the move done by Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) was made inevitable after the exhaustion of the existing 077 and 078 codes which have been in use for over 20 years of the telecom giants’ existence.

According to MTN, new and existing customers will now be able to select their preferred numbers from their customer service centres and various outlets in the new code.

MTN is still leading in terms of subscriber base in Uganda after their subscribers increased by 12.3% from 12.6 million by December,31, 2019 to 14.2 million by the end of the year 2020.

The number of active data users for the company also increased by 34.8% to 4.6 million.