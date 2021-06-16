Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has reappointed Doreen Nyanjura as his deputy in the new term of office.

“I invoke powers vested in the office of the Lord Mayor under sub section 3 of section 9 of the KCCA Act 2010 to appoint councilor Doreen Nyanjura as deputy Lord Mayor,”Lukwago told the KCCA council which was holding it first sitting on Wednesday afternoon.

He then presented Nyanjura to the council for approval as required by the law and was in turn unanimously approved as the new deputy Lord Mayor for Kampala.

Nyanjura

Nyanjura was in June last year appointed as deputy Lord Mayor to replace Sarah Kanyike who by then had been nominated for a government job at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) as a director.

Having started as an activist during her time as a student at Makerere University, Nyanjura has risen through the ranks to serve as the vice guild president at Makerere in 2013 , a member of the university council to becoming the councilor representing the university at KCCA.

The graduate of Tourism but also a holder of master’s degree in public policy also serves as the Secretary for Investment within the Forum for Democratic Change.

During the first KCCA council meeting at City Hall, Lukwago also appointed John Mary Ssebuufu(Nakawa West), Olive Namazzi (Kyambogo) and Hakim Kizza(Lubaga North II) as Executive Secretaries for finance and administration, health and works respectively.

They were approved by the KCCA Council.