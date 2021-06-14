The Parliament of Uganda has Monday morning approved the appointment of Hon Jessica Alupo as new Vice President of Uganda.

The motion to approve Katakwi Woman, MP Alupo was moved by Ruhinda North MP, Thomas Tayebwa.

Alupo was declared Vice President by Deputy Speaker Anita Among after all the members of Parliament present voted in favour of her appointment with only one member voting against the motion.

Upon her appointment, Alupo thanked President Museveni for entrusting her with the opportunity to serve in the position adding that she will not spare any energy in serving the country.

Alupo who now officially replaces Edward Ssekandi becomes the second ever woman to occupy the country’s second highest office in the country.

A teacher by profession, Alupo entered politics in 2001 as a candidate for the Katakwi District women’s representative. She ran on the ticket of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) political party, won and was re-elected in 2006.

In 2009, she was appointed as state minister for youth and children affairs.

In 2011, she was re-elected to her parliamentary constituency. In the cabinet reshuffle of 27 May 2011, she was promoted to the post of minister of education and sports replacing Namirembe Bitamazire, who was dropped from the cabinet.

On 8th June, 2021, she was appointed the Vice President of Uganda in the cabinet announced by President Museveni.

Alupo holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science and linguistics, and Diploma in Public Administration and Management from Makerere University.

She also holds the Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy, as well as Master’s degree in Public Administration both from Makerere University.