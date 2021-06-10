Women activists have reacted to the appointment of women in the new cabinet with some saying the issue should not be just about gender balance but also the credentials of the women being appointed.

Some of the women that have been appointed in the top cabinet position include; Jessica Alupo as vice president, Robinah Nabbanja as the prime minister,Rebecca Kadaga as the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and minister for East African community affairs and Rukia Nakadama as 3rd Deputy Prime Minister.

Rights activist and former minister for Ethics and Integrity, Miria Matembe criticised the head of state for the choice of positions he has given to some of these women adding that even appointment of these women in higher position should be based on capability.

“I don’t know those women. Let me tell you, you go and ask the women who elected them in Parliament to tell you what impact have they done in their constituencies. For me as far as I am concerned, I have repeated the same. I have no hope. I have no faith in Museveni’s government,”said Matembe.

However, some women activists said that the appointments show that Uganda is on the right path towards achieving the development goal of attaining gender equality.

“When you talk of an equal world, it should not remain on paper, it should be seen to be done including putting women in responsible and influential leadership positions,”said Sarah Bireete, the executive director, Centre for Constitutional Governance.

She applauded the president for appointing more women to serve in various positions at cabinet level.

She said this time round, there is a big improvement in women representation noting that in the previous cabinet, 5hey had 27.3% women representation and now it is at 42.5%.