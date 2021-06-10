Outgoing Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has thanked President Museveni for the opportunity to serve as the country’s number three.

Dr Rugunda was appointed PM in 2014 and served up to 2021 when President Museveni announced Robinah Nabbanja as the new prime minister designate. President Museveni announced the new cabinet line up on Tuesday, June 8th.

On his official Twitter handle (@RuhakanaR), Dr Rugunda thanked President Museveni for the opportunity to serve Uganda as prime minister.

He tweeted, “I thank HE Kaguta Museveni for the opportunity he gave me to serve Uganda as Prime Minister & for the new assignment as a Special Envoy. I remain committed to supporting HE the President and the NRM in the transformation of our country. Thank you all for the support.”

Rugunda is now a special envoy for special duties in the office of the president.

He also congratulated the newly appointed Ministers and saluted the outgoing Comrades for the services rendered to the country.

“There is still work to do to realise a transformed Uganda and a secure and better Africa. This requires all of us to join hands, in order to achieve this goal, under the able leadership of HE President Kaguta Museveni”

Rugunda (74) has been one of the longest serving ministers in the Ugandan government. He has held a number of ministerial positions since President Museveni ascended to power in 1986. He is among the group that helped the National Resistance Army (NRA) wage a successful five year guerrilla war.

Fondly referred to as “Ndugu” (friend in Swahili), Rugunda is said to have remained approachable and humble despite his various important government positions.

He joins several contemporaries like outgoing Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi (79) , Philemon Mateke (78), Sam Kutesa (72) and Gen Elly Tumwine (67) in stepping away from ministerial responsibilities.