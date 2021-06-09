Rupiny Radio station manager Monica Okot and Daily Monitor’s Pauline Bangirana have Wednesday morning been pronounced dead following a battle with COVID-19.

Bangirana died at Nsambya Hospital where she had been admitted according to her work colleague Christine Katende.

“We have just lost a colleague. Pauline Bangirana, has just passed on at Nsambya hospital,” a message from Katende reads.

Meanwhile Vision Group has also confirmed the death of Rupiny Radio station manager Monica Okot.

“We have lost Monica Okot. She was a journalist, Programmer, Station Manager turned sales person for Rupiny. One of the strong Pillars on which we built Rupiny Radio. Rest in peace my sister,” New Vision Editor in Chief Barbara Kaija announced.

Eulogising the deceased, former Vision Group CEO Robert Kabushenga said Okot was very passionate about work.

“Rest In Peace, Monica Okot. U r not just another Covid19 statistic. Uwere a good media manager & very passionate about your work. You built Radio Rupiny from scratch to success! How poignant that you came to my farewell party & it was the last good bye. God watch over your babies,” Kabushenga said.

Uganda has registered 40,734 cases of COVID-19 infections with 334 deaths from the pandemic that started spreading around the world in December 2019.

President Yoweri Museveni instituted a partial lockdown on Sunday, June 6 as infection rates began to rise alarmingly. Among the measures instituted was the immediate closure of all schools in the country. Workplaces have been ordered to scale back personnel allowed on premises to 30%.