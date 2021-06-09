In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 amongst legislators and the parliamentary staff, Parliament has temporarily shifted its sittings from the parliamentary parking to Kololo Airstrip.

According to the Director of Communications at Parliament Chris Obore, the decision to have parliamentary sittings held at Kololo is due to the huge number of legislators in the 11th Parliament that stands at 529.

President Museveni while addressing the nation on Sunday on the new mitigations against Covid-19 in the country, he banned all gatherings exceeding 20 people except for cabinet, judiciary and legislature.

Obore also noted that after Parliament approves the newly appointed Vice President and the Prime Minister which sitting requires all legislators to attend, the speaker is likely to send legislators on recess.

Obore disclosed that many MPs have received the second doze of the Covid-19 jab except a few who have also been told to get vaccinated.