President Museveni has confirmed that the gun used in the latest attack on former Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala is the one used by assailants to kill Maj Muhammad Kiggundu in 2016.

Maj Kiggundu was in the morning of November, 26, 2016 shot dead together with his bodyguard by assailants moving on motorcycles in a fashion almost similar to the recent one when men on motorcycles ambushed Gen Katumba Wamala’s vehicle on Tuesday, killing his daughter and driver instantly as he survived with bullet injuries.

Commenting about the incident on Friday during his state of the nation address, Museveni said owing to bullet cartridges, it has been discovered that one of the guns used is linked to the two attacks.

“The gun which was used(in Gen Katumba attack) is already identified as the same used in the Maj Kiggundu case,”Museveni said.

Government has been blamed for failure to bring to book the culprits in the recent unresolved murders including the one for prosecutor Joan Kagezi, AIGP Asan Kasingye, Ibrahim Abiriga and ASP Muhammad Kirumira.

Addressing the nation on Friday, Museveni these high profile murders happened before he introduced the new security measures he has since defined as the game changer in fighting criminality.

“I have heard some people saying the killing of Kagezi, Kaweesi, Kirumira and the Muslim Sheikhs but by that time we had no cameras. I actually introduced cameras because of those killings.”

The president said the 12 point security masterplan is slowly by slowly paying off, citing the fingerprinting of all guns in the country to have indicated to investigators that one of the guns used in the latest Katumba attack had been earlier used in the killing of Maj Kiggundu.

“But as you saw(the cameras) captured them(criminals) though they had covered their faces,” Museveni said in reference to CCTV camera footage released by security to show attackers leaving the scene on Tuesday on two boda bodas.

Museveni insisted that the culprits in the Gen Katumba Wamala attack will soon be brought to book since security now has clues on who they are.