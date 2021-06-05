The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, has assured the public that this time, the investigation into Gen Katumba Wamala‘s shooting will be thorough and the report will be released on time.

He made the remarks as hundreds of mourners gathered at the home of Gen Katumba Wamala to send off his daughter Brenda Nantongo who was shot and killed together with the driver by unknown assailants on Tuesday this week.

“This is a signal for us in the UPDF to zip up our boots. It’s a direct provocation and we shall certainly respond. The motive of the killers seemed apparent from the choice of their target to cause disaffection against the government, to cause fear and to create an impression that peace is not durable in this country,”he said.

Muhoozi noted that the assassins who attacked Gen Katumba will be apprehended as soon as possible.

He faulted the judiciary for giving an escape route to the criminals who exploit gaps in the justice system to get away with murder.

“It has happened before when culprits exploit gaps to go away and we need this time round to muscle all our effort in a coordinated way to ensure that we deal with this threat,”he said.

Archbishop Dr Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu who presided over the requiem mass prayed for security forces and requested them to ensure justice to the families of those that have been killed.

Katumba thanked the mourners and other Ugandans for showing love to the family adding that he was overwhelmed by the sympathies he received and support following the incident.