President Museveni has said the recent attack on the former Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has exposed the disorganization in the Police Force.

Unknown armed assailants moving on two motorcycles on Tuesday morning opened fire at the vehicle of the Works and Transport Minister at Kisota- Kulambiro road, killing his daughter, Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo.

Gen Katumba Wamala sustained injuries.

Giving his state of the nation address on Friday, three days after the attack, President Museveni blamed police for not fully utilizing resources at their disposal during the attack.

“The recent shooting of Gen. Katumba by the usual shallow actors, showed the poor organization of the Police. The cameras I put in place did their work. As you saw the killers were running from one area to the other area. Why didn’t the camera centre alert all the patrol cars and even the UAVs(drones) to chase and block these killers,” Museveni wondered.

“These wonderful camera managers, think that their gadgets are only for storing videos for forensic analysis as part of the post-mortem of the operation. Yes, the cameras are for forensic but also for enduuru (alarm) while the crime is going on.”

Police recently revealed that three officers who were manning the CCTV camera command centre at Kira road police station had been arrested over negligence.

The president’s statements regarding the use of CCTV cameras during the recent therefore lend credence to the reports of arrest of the officers manning the CCTV cameras at Kira road police.

According to Museveni, if his directives had been properly followed on the use of CCTV cameras, the assailants involved in the attack would have been followed and arrested by security.

“Henceforth, the Police is directed to stop using mobile phones and go back to using radios that are open to all stations so that they act promptly in emergencies like the one of Gen. Katumba.”

The president also noted that government is currently working on installing digital monitors on all vehicles, boda bodas and boats to help fight criminality.

“ This will make it easy to know which pikipiki, which car or which boat was at this point at this time,” he said.

Museveni however assured the public that the attackers in Gen Katumba case will soon be apprehended since there are credible leads being followed by security.