United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has continued on its course of increasing emphasis to provide expert advice, training and grants support to developing countries, working on solution to global and national development challenges.

The programme has announced its new profound partnership with the Rolex Initiative and Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities to train 500 food vendors in the western TDA area in proper waste management mechanisms, proper hygiene standards and encourage the vendors to use different forms of eco – friendly sources of energy to protect the environment.

According to Jonathan Nalebo, the co-founder of Rolex Initiative, the campaign will be dubbed ‘RolexPrenuer’ where they’ll also help small businesses to bounce back better after being crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made through their twitter handle.