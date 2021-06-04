The presiding Bishop for the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) in Uganda, Jacinto Kibuuka has said the increased cases of criminality in Uganda can be attributed to deteriorating faith among citizens.

Speaking while leading the Martyrs day prayers at Mamre International Prayer Center in Namugongo on Thursday, Kibuuka condemned the attack on former Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala that saw his daughter and driver shot dead, saying it is not Godly.

“Everyone needs life, why kill one another yet we are charged with the duty of loving one another and being our brother’s keeper? Such acts show that people no longer have faith,”Kibuuka said.

“We condemn all evil acts and those doing such acts you should know that God will Judge you one day. I therefore, urge you all to respect other people’s lives in all aspects.”

The presiding Bishop for the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) in Uganda prayed for divine intervention as the situation seems to be going out of hand day by day.

“We called upon God to have mercy and forgive Uganda otherwise we are moving in a wrong direction.”