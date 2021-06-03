Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) has joined other religious organisations to condemn the attack on General Edward Katumba Wamala, in which his daughter, Brenda Nantongo Wamala and driver Haruna Kayondo lost their lives on Tuesday morning.

“UMSC joins the rest of Ugandans to express its heartfelt condolences to Gen. Katumba on the double loss. We pray to Almighty God to grant you courage and strength during these painful and sad moments that have befallen your family,”the statement from the religious body reads in part.

The body urged Ugandans to be vigilant and work closely with relevant security agencies to bring the assailants to book.

“Killing is a grave sin that shouldn’t be condoned as Allah says that in the Holy Quran chapter 5:32 “…….who so slays a soul not retaliate for a soul slain, nor for corruption done in the land, shall be as if he had slain mankind altogether; And who so give life to soul, shall be as if he had given life to mankind altogether…….”

To the masterminds of the assassinations, the council said that they might have eluded security and the public, but surely they will not elude God unless they repent and change their ways.

Katumba survived assassination on Tuesday as he was leaving his home in Najjeera, Wakiso district.

In the same assassination attempt, his driver Haruna Kayondo and his daughter Nantongo Brenda died instantly.

The bodyguard Khalid Koboyoit however, survived with no injuries.

A joint security team has started investigating the possible motive behind the attack.