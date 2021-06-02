At 8:58 am, bullets rang out from Kisota road, a few meters from a battery shop, causing a scamper as businesses shut doors quickly, cyclists circumvented and motorists sped off.

At the center of all the disperse, was a car H4DF 2138 belonging to former Chief of Defence forces Gen Katumba Wamala, occupied by four people, and bullets ringing from both ends of it, their target still unknown, but those felled in the harsh operation include; Gen Katumba’s daughter Brenda Nantogo and their driver Haruna Kayondo.

The shooting was similar to the one of former Police mouthpiece Andrew Felix Kaweesi which happened on March 17, 2017, except for this case, some car occupants lived to tell the story.

Katumba leaves home

According to family, Gen Katumba and daughter Brenda left home after a quick breakfast at around 8:30 am and were headed for a vigil at Najjanakumbi.

A witness along their route added that Gen Katumba took his favorite seat at the back and his daughter took the one beside him while bodyguard Sgt Khalid took his known position at the Co-driver’s sit

Trailed

Unknown to the crew in the car, motorcycles said to be BMW type came trailing them from Bulabira in Najera and kept on the job for the next 4 kilometers up to around Kulambiro.

Gen Katumba gets out of the car

At around Kulambiro before crossing over onto Kisota road, Gen Katumba got out of the car to buy a New Vision newspaper. This according to witnesses was at about 8:35 am.

Meanwhile at the stop to purchase newspapers, assailants passed them and waited from the front along the Kisasi- Kyanja road.

Gen Katumba switches seat

The side where Gen Katumba was initially seated was on the end of the road, hence on return from getting the papers, his daughter Brenda pushed to where he had been seated to allow him to get in the car through the side where cars weren’t passing.

The switch ensured that Brenda becomes the target in case assailants wanted Gen Katumba and vice versa.

Boda Boda rider peeps in Gen Katumba’s car

The assailants now unaware of whether to continue following the car and also unaware whether Gen Katumba’s stopover at Kulambiro could have changed a few things, now sent another person to make the confirmation.

According to a witness near the shooting scene, as soon as Gen Katumba’s car joined Kisota road, a Boda Boda rider rode near the car and peeped into it, ascertaining the required target.

It is presumed that the rider would later communicate to the men on a mission that the target was affirmative and had not alighted.

Assailants arrive on motorcycles

A CCTV video footage showing the suspected assailants. pic.twitter.com/iZ8RoDVDGj — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) June 1, 2021

At about 8:57, assailants arrived via two motorcycles with one of them holding a gun in the air.

He shot towards a Boda Boda cyclist and a soda vending tricycle prompting them to stop.

These were now chasing after the vehicle of Gen Katumba so that they can capture their target before he passes where their planned exit route (through Mariam High towards Bahai).

Indeed, they caught up late as later they were required to ride backward after their act so that they can access the exit.

Catch up with Gen Katumba’s car

When they were able to catch up with Gen Katumba’s one of the motorcycles stayed at the back while another with an assailant in a striped shirt went past the car, then instantly made a u-turn about 30 meters from it.

According to witnesses, the man jumped off the bike, stood in the middle of the road, and started opening fire towards the army vehicle.

At about the same time, the one at the back also started opening fire.

Vehicle drives on shortly, getting stuck near a wall fence

Gen Katumba’s vehicle drove shortly for a few seconds before coming to standstill near a wall fence. Here, bullets were sprayed and witnesses claim for the next 3 minutes they could hear bullets ringing from the same location.

Speaking on NBS TV last night, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said since he stays nearby, his wife heard the bullets and wondered why tear gas had started so early.

“No, I have seen tear gas before and it does not sound like that, those must be bullets,” Ssenyonyi replied.

Assailants disappear

Well aware they had felled their target, assailants took the exit via Mariam High school, through Bahai.

Witnesses say that they exited quite slower than they had arrived, probably to ascertain if they had cleaned the job.

Meanwhile, CCTV cameras show them exiting through Bukoto-Kikaya fly over, while another shows one assailant make sure of the old Kira road and getting lost around Oryx Fuel station in Bukoto town council.