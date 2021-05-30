Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake Butebi has claimed that certain people are after his life, a few days after vowing to make President Museveni cry.

Zaake’s lamentation comes after he was involved in an incident where a tyre flew off while on his way to Busujju County.

The legislator recently appointed parliament commissioner claims that his car had been tempered with deliberately to cause him an accident on the road, which he “thankfully” survived.

“Just survived an accident here in Nyanzi Swamp near Busujju County. The co-driver’s side tyre flew off as we were driving, something the mechanic says may have resulted from the bolts being tampered with,” Zaake claimed.

“I had the same accident 5 years ago when I had just been sworn in for my first term as a Member of Parliament. Grateful to God that we have survived uninjured,” he added.

Zaake’s comments come barely a week after he made scenes at Kololo independence grounds during the first session of parliament which climaxed in the voting the speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

Zaake, a few moments after the voting of the speaker, stood up and started chanting “free our people” before he was neutralized by officers attached to the Special Forces Command, who also later needed to be dismissed from their deployment by President Museveni.

Prior to the events, Zaake in an interview with NBS TV had indicated that his party (NUP) had an agenda to ensure that Museveni “cries”.