Former speaker of parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga was a notable appearance in yesterday’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at State House Entebbe.

Despite her initial riot against the NRM’s top organ decision to drop her as their candidate for speaker, which caused her to rival the party’s candidate Jacob Oulanya, Kadaga was notably present for CEC when everyone had expected she would not come.

However, Kadaga arrived for the CEC meeting in time, taking a position directly across from President Museveni while members welcomed her and consoled her for the previous defeat.

Meanwhile, the CEC met to make final touches on the party’s appointment’s committee in parliament behind calls for disciplinary action for Kadaga, who had prior to that meeting been confirmed reported by former chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa.

“I am requesting for an apology to the President as an individual, an apology to the CEC and one to the party,” Nankabirwa petitioned the CEC.

While it is a common agreement within the party structures to discipline Kadaga, it is clear that members do not want to dispense the former speaker from the party.

And indeed, Museveni in meetings has made it clear that the party is willing to work with Kadaga especially if she accepts to proceed according to the plan.

Museveni before the CEC meeting had intimated to Kadaga that a position in the cabinet still stands but as Vice President, something Kadaga has started to warm up to.

While the CEC meeting was basically set for other business, the end of the meeting and the cheerful pleasantries towards Kadaga could mean that she is back in things.