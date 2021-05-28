Learning institutions are feared to be the epicentre of the 2nd wave of COVID-19 with 803 cases registered from different schools.

According to the Director-General Health Services, Dr. Henry G. Mwebesa, the task force command is meeting to re-strategize on how the virus can be suppressed.

Dr. Mwebesa told journalists on Thursday that the trend of the spread of the COVID-19 is between 200 to 400 cases weekly.

“It is more serious than what we had in the first wave, it is even affecting children. We must put in place all control measures,” Dr. Mwebesa said.

Dr. Mwebesa said that the schools that have been affected most are in Kampala, Wakiso, Masaka, Moroto and Gulu with at least 803 cases confirmed so far.

Dr. Mwebesa attributed the spike to failure by these schools to ovserve standard operating procedures.

“The drivers of these cases in schools are mostly overcrowding, non-adhering to standard operating procedures. Some schools have already opened illegally for continuing classes that are supposed to be at home.”

Dr. Mwebesa said their data shows that the current climate wave has affected the younger generation more, and urged the public to maintain SOPs.

“Data from the previous wave shows that every COVID-19 positive person has between 21-39 contacts. This could be higher for the current wave. Therefore, following the COVID-19 SOPs has never been more important than it is now.”

Early this week, Kyambogo University confirmed eight (8) cases of Covid-19 and Dr. Mwebesa said that this is also being investigated.

Uganda has currently confirmed 9 variants of the COVID-19 virus.

The health ministry has so far confirmed 44,281 accumulative cases of Covid-19 with 186 people currently on admission.