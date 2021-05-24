Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations under which a Makerere University student was found in dead in his room, a few days after graduation.

James Eyangu (27), the former president of the Makerere College of Veterinary Medicine, graduated on Wednesday in Biomedical Laboratory Technology but was on Monday morning found dead.

“Information was received from a nearest neighbor called Akol Carolyne that she last saw the deceased on Thursday morning at about 8am when she borrowed a plastic stool from him,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said.

He said Akol later left for the university but on returning home, she found Eyangu’s door closed with padlocks outside.

“She thought the deceased had moved out until Sunday morning the 23/05/2021 that she experienced a bad smell from the deceased’s room, immediately she reported to the custodian of Elite Hostel one Ssesanga Marvin who also reported to Police.”

According to Owoyesigyire, when Police forced open Eyangu’s door, they found his body lying on the bed.

The body has since been taken to Mulago hospital mortuary for postmortem as investigations into the death continue.

Eyangu was not only well known at the university but also on social media.

He acted in telecom giants,MTN’s Ssupu advert making him a darling of many,especially on social media.