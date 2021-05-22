The need to address mental health and addiction challenges has been highlighted as top on the agenda of the partnership between the Uganda Christian University and Next Media Services.

This as they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will see mentorship among other initiatives aimed towards the building of excellence between the two institutions.

Next Media paid a courtesy visit to the UCU main campus to cement their partnership.

Next Media Services chief executive officer Kin Kariisa said that the partnership will bring practicality to theories while exposing Next Media to great potential in talent.

“The partnership we are putting together is exciting, bringing practicality to theories while exposing Next Media Services to great potential in talent. We live for this.”

While addressing the UCU students, Kariisa said that working together with UCU administration, they will prepare their minds for work so that they can compete after school.

“Many times we get young people but after giving them jobs, they get bored, they don’t even last for three months. They complain, they don’t have interest and are not groomed to work in those solid organizations. We need to work together to turn this around,” Kariisa said.

Joe Kigozi, the chief of strategy at Next Media Services said that the mental health agenda must be driven by media houses to make sure that students and young people get the right information.

Kigozi said that the partnership will also see Next Media bridging the gap between class and newsroom.

UCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Aaron Mushengyezi said that their students and staff will benefit a lot from the partnership in terms gaining workplace experience and specialized training.

“We are looking forward to have some of our staff coming to Next Media to learn as well our students, we are certain that this will benefit them a lot,” Prof. Mushengyezi said.