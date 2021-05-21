The former Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa has taken a jibe at former speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga for disrespecting the ruling NRM party and underlooking MPs.

Kadaga, who has been speaker for 10 years will battle with Jacob Oulanyah, who has been her deputy for 10 years to become the speaker of the 11th parliament.

Speaking on Friday during a thanksgiving and prayer breakfast at Sheraton Hotel , Kampala, Nankabirwa said it is appalling for a member to disrespect their own party.

“I have been a member of the Central Executive Committee since 2015 and have participated in decision making. Whatever I say is not theory. This is not the first time parliament is electing leaders. We have processes in place. People should not deceive you that we(CEC) are initiating processes. Parliament has its own rules of procedure and NRM also has its own rules of procedure,”Nankabirwa said.

“We even have procedures not written down but agreed upon to create harmony. The way i see things is like we are choosing between death and life. I will always say the truth because it sets me free and no one will gag me.”

2016 CEC decision

Oulanyah’s camp has openly said he is the rightful candidate for party in the speakership race after an alleged 2016 agreement that he lets Kadaga complete her 10 year tenure as speaker of parliament and he takes over from there.

However, on the other side, Kadaga has vehemently dismissed the same, saying there has never been such an agreement.

Speaking about the same, the former Government Chief Whip but also CEC member said it is wrong for Kadaga to claim there has never been an agreement.

She insisted that Kadaga has been hostile and disrespectful to the ruling NRM party , warning that voters should not fall for her.

“Somebody must learn a lesson. You must respect your party because it has put you where you are. NRM is a parent to many of us. It is ashaming for somebody not to respect her parents. Kadaga should respect it. “

Losing 2021 polls

Nankabirwa who had been in parliament for 26 years since the days of the Constituent Assembly (CA) was defeated in the just concluded polls in the Kiboga Woman MP race.

In the past, many have attributed Nankabirwa’s defeat to Kadaga’s influence and support to her opponent.

However, speaking on Friday, Nankabirwa laughed off the claims, arguing that Kadaga can’t manage her.

“This time I was asking votes for the seventh time and God said I should change course. God said I will serve in another way. The same God that saw me through six times is the same God one who said it was enough .Kadaga didn’t fight me in kiboga. She doesn’t have that capacity but rather it is God who said i should change course,”Nankabirwa said.

Nankabirwa , a known adversary to Kadaga warned Members of Parliament against voting for her for she underlooks them by always tasking them to sing praises for her.

“I am praying for Jacob Oulanyah to put his energies in that chair and parliament will change from being one of tension and pretence. The tension is too much. Many MPs do things because they fear someone reprimanding them. That must stop. You have to clap for being put on trips or else you miss out,” she noted.