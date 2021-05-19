NRM leaning Members of Parliament will not be taking part in choosing the flag bearer for the positions of speaker and deputy speaker of Parliament, Tanga Odoi ,the chairman of the party’s electoral commission said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media in Kampala, Odoi explained that these MPs can only participate in the party’s parliamentary caucus meetings after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the party.

“For now, they don’t qualify to participate in the caucus activity to elect the speaker and the deputy speaker,” he said adding that only 337 party MPs in the 11th parliament will take part in deciding who will be the speaker and the deputy for the next five years.

Odoi also invited all parliamentarians who are interested in the two positions to express their intention through writing to the party’s electoral commission.

He set aside three days for the exercise starting today (Wednesday) until Friday.

The move is the latest by the party leadership to resolve a heated campaign for the speakership of the 11th parliament.

“Any member who wishes to contest for any two positions of the speaker or deputy speaker of Parliament shall write to the chairperson NRM Electoral Commission,”Odoi said defending the process of speakership that it has been guided by the law.

He said the caucus will follow established polling procedure and the candidates will be given ample time to campaign before voting.

“We are going to handle the game like we have handled others before.The CEC process is very transparent.We warned those who are coming that if they misbehave, we shall disqualify them,”he stated.

He also warned the senior party members to refrain from commenting about the election process.

The speakership race has pitted incumbent Rebecca Kadaga against her deputy, Jacob Oulanyah.

For the position deputy speaker, there are several contenders; David Bahati, Robinah Rwakoojo, Anita Among, Jacob Oboth Oboth and Thomas Tayebwa among others.

Elections for speaker and deputy speaker shall be held on May 24, 2021.