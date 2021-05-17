NBS Television’s South Western Uganda Bureau Chief Sheilah Nakabuye has died hours after giving birth.

Nakabuye gave birth to a live baby girl on Saturday morning May 15 at a private medical facility.

According to Nakabuye’s mother, the NBS TV Bureau Chief suffered seizures shortly after giving birth and slipped into coma. She was then rushed to Mbarara Regional referral hospital.

On Monday morning, doctors announced her death.

“She had pre eclampsia which was not managed early, she was in coma by last night. She had seizures that affected the brain.”

Next Media Services Public Relations and Communications Officer Desire Derekford Mugumisa confirmed that they had received news of Nakabuye’s death.

“She was a hard working team player whose positivity we shall all miss greatly,” Mugumisa said.

Nakabuye will be buried today at 5PM at Kabasanda, Butambala district.