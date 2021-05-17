Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Maracha County Member of Parliament Denis Oguzu Lee has declared interest to run for the office of the deputy speaker in the 11th Parliament.

Oguzu Lee said in a statement that Ugandans have expressed disdain for the office of deputy speaker because of the previous leaders who held the office but he comes to change that.

“After a careful evaluation of the performance of the various offices of the deputy speakers including the 10th parliament in which I was a member, following wider consultations with different stakeholders, building on the legacies great past leaders, I am contacting you today about an urgent need to collectively reform the office of deputy speaker in which many Ugandans have shown lots of disdain,” Oguzu Lee said.

Oguzu Lee’s candidature is however against the FDC party’s position.

Last month, FDC endorsed Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Yusuf Nsibambi to represent the party in the speaker and deputy speakership races respectively.

The party further warned that members who will go against the party position will be penalised.

In his statement, Oguzu Lee said that Parliamentarians should resist such party arrangements and stand with the country first.

“Blind allegiance to party positions is a ploy every honourable member of this 11th parliament should reject if the dream of an independent and pro-people parliament as quest-for-by Ugandans is to be reached. For I know patriotism is never about standing with an individual or any other party. It is about standing for Uganda first at all times,” he noted.

It is not the first time that the legislator has defied party positions.

He attended President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony in Kololo last week against FDC’s wishes. In an interview with NBS TV, Oguzu Lee said that FDC boycott campaign has flopped and it is time for the opposition to work with the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Oguzu Lee’s candidature now pushes the number of MPs seeking the office of Deputy Speaker to eight.

Others in the deputy speakership race are: Robina Rwakoojo (Gomba West), Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala Central), David Bahati (Ndorwa West), Thomas Tayebwa (Ruhinda North), Anita Among (Bukedea Woman), and Jacob Oboth (West Budama Central).