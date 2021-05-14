The titular head of Muslims in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge Kakungulu, has asked newly elected leaders to leave the elections behind and focus on the issues which can unite Ugandans for economic development and prosperity.

Nakibinge, who was speaking at his residence in Kibuli where he hosted muslim clerics and leaders to Eid-el-fitr luncheon, said this is the time to focus on the wellbeing of the population.

“We should put elections behind us and focus on what unites us as Ugandans. Elections will come again, but we should focus on what will put food on the table for now,”he said.

He urged the leaders to be fair, just and kind to all the people whether they voted for them or not.

He asked the president to free all political prisoners as a sign of good leadership of the newly sworn in head of state.

“I appeal to the government to release all those in captivity. It is the only way we can keep whatever happened in the past. I have said it several times that you can’t force somebody to like what he or she does not like. You cannot force somebody to like what he hates. Let’s forgive one another and allow those people to join their families as a way of bringing all Ugandans together,” he said.

Nakibinge cautioned the UPDF against beating and harassing journalists in the country.

“I sympathise with the members of the press who got a beating during the elections and I thank the UPDF for reaching out to them. There are a few that have not changed. I pray they are brought to order,” he noted.

The celebrations were attended by several dignitaries including the Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, several clerics, cultural leaders among others.