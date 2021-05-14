Buganda’s premier Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has urged government to increase support towards key parts of the agriculture value chain in the new term that started Wednesday.

Katikkiro Mayiga said that farmers have been affected heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic and they will need government’s support to maintain high levels of production.

Katikkiro made these remarks in a press conference as he marked eight years in office.

“At least 70 percent of Ugandans live in rural areas, which means that they have to practice agriculture. I would like to urge the government to focus more on supporting our farmers in this new term,” Katikkiro said.

Katikkiro said that even if the government puts up factories, these will not be enough because factories cannot employ everyone.

“A factory will employ about 30 people, so what happens to the rest? I think our farmers should be supported to increase production.”

In his last four years at the helm, Katikkiro Mayiga has worked on increasing Buganda’s revenue, promoting education, creating awareness against the HIV/AIDS and encouraging more people to practice agriculture.

Katikkiro Mayiga, has in the last four years also urged people, especially those on Kabaka’s land to get supporting documents and land titles.

Katikkiro said that the year 2020 has distorted a lot of their plans because of the effects of COVID-19.

Mayiga’s reign has not been without challenges. Many times he has been trolled on social media, accused of a number of issues, including betraying Buganda Kingdom by working with the central government behind closed doors.

Mayiga said that he is not bothered by such accusations.

“They can only talk about someone who is working. Why are they talking about me if I am not working? Even those who want to get followers on their accounts have to talk about me,” Katikkiro Mayiga said.

Mayiga is the fifth premier in Kabaka Mutebi’s reign.

Those who came before him include the Late Jehoash Mayanja Nkangi, Joseph Mulwanyammuli Ssemwogerere, Dan Muliika and Eng. J. B Walusimbi.