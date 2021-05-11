Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa has said Speaker Rebecca Kadaga is an unpredictable person who at times foments conflict between the various organs of government

Speaking on NBS TV’s Face Off show, Nankabirwa cited an incident in 2020 when Kadaga declared that Parliament was under siege by the executive and Judiciary because the two organs had opposed a move by MPs to allocate Shs 10 billion to themselves in aid them the fight against Covid-19.

This followed a High court order directing all MPs to refund monies deposited on their personal accounts as well as President Museveni’s criticism of the decision.

Nankabirwa said often times, statements by the speaker pushed a wedge between the organs of government.

She insisted that there is no problem at all between her and the speaker although the two have openly feud in recent times over a number of issues.

“She won her position in [NRM] Central Executive Committee (CEC) and I congratulated her. Very many people can serve in the position of speaker and she is one of them,” she said.

Nankabirwa however declined to answer the question of whether other people within the NRM had issues with Kadaga saying the “truth is very uncomfortable.”

“In a few days, you can expect a decision from CEC on the matter of speakership so that people settle down. This will not be the end of the world.”

She said there is a need for harmony when dealing with those issues which she did not mention.

“Many Members of Parliament are waiting for the decision of CEC when it comes to the speakership. CEC cannot just wake up to decide on speakership without justification,” she said.

Nankabirwa admitted that on many occasions the party had handled indisciplined members with kid gloves.

“When dealing with human beings, you must be cognisant of the fact that some may have different opinions. NRM is a mass party and this carries along people who are used to being pampered. I think we shall have to revisit how we discipline our members,” she said.

On lessons learnt through her journey in politics, Nankabirwa advised fellow MPs never take anything for granted adding that one should always have a Plan B.

“I have seen members of the cabinet stranded after they have been dropped,” she said adding that she won’t go to court to challenge the results of the last election.

“I have prepared my handover report… I don’t see myself coming back to parliament after five years. I have to move on. I am lucky that I am quitting when I am still energetic,” she said.