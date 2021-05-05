Former Special Presidential Assistant on research and information and Uganda Investment Authority board member, Morrison Rwakakamba has been elevated to chairman board of directors at the Authority.

Rwakakamba according to sources will replace Dr. Emely Kugonza who has been heading the board since 2019.

Rwakakamba is a Harvard Kennedy School alumnus and currently heads a policy think tank Agency for Transformation.

Speaking about Rwakakamba’s appointment, Minister for Gender Labor and Social Development and former boss Frank Tumwebaze congratulated him and said he has merit for the new job.

“Congratulations indeed. He is a merit-driven and competent person,” he said.