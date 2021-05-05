At least eleven (11) Heads of State have confirmed to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni on May 12, 2021, at Kololo, the Government Citizens Interaction Centre (GCIC), has confirmed.

Speaking about the forthcoming event, the SPA/Communications Director of GCIC, a department in State House, Ms. Marcella Karekye said a total of 42 Heads of State were extended an invitation for the event.

“An invitation was extended to 42 Heads of States and so far,11 Heads of States are attending in person and about 10 will send high-power delegations,” Ms. Karekye said.

On how many are officially expected to be in Kampala for the event, Ms. Karekya said “confirmation messages are still coming in.”

The function will also be restricted to 4,000 invited guests with Government Heads expected to stretch to over 20.

According to available COvID-19 protocols, all invited guests are expected to have a fresh COVID-19 certificate and follow the SOPs.

The National Organising Committee (NOC) for the swearing-in ceremony has also indicated that guests will be seated with proper social distancing.

Museveni was declared the winner with 58 percent of the poll, bouncing back to State House to add on his 35 years in office.